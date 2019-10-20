FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will announce earnings of $2.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.33. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings of $2.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $9.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $10.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.33 to $10.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $364.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.08.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.74. 436,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,544. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.01. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $188.31 and a 1-year high of $305.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $288,506.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.86, for a total transaction of $21,214,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 467,368 shares in the company, valued at $132,199,712.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,558 shares of company stock worth $22,152,389. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.