Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stake in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schneider National worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,095,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,464,000 after purchasing an additional 217,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 64.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,620 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Schneider National by 39.8% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,854,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,827,000 after acquiring an additional 528,401 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 3.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 34,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 39.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 281,700 shares during the last quarter. 24.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNDR traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.65. 441,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,506. Schneider National Inc has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. Stephens started coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

