Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 6,672 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Amphenol by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 61,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Amphenol by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

APH traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.44. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $74.95 and a 52 week high of $105.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

