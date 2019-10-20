Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 26,504 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,688 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,504 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 570.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 54.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 62.4% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 74.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.39.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.16. 6,084,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,467,219. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average is $57.10. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

