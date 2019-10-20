Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 294 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Danaher by 71.0% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 7,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Danaher by 12.1% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 5.6% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 49,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.25 and a 200-day moving average of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $147.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,569. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.29.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

