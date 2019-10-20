FARO Technologies’ (FARO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.95.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $819.44 million, a P/E ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 1.73. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $93.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FARO Technologies news, Director John Donofrio sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $150,631.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,962.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,825,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,019,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.