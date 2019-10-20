Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.29 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) will report $48.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.68 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $193.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.04 million to $194.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $250.18 million, with estimates ranging from $247.25 million to $252.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $46.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.31 million. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on Fastly and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.49.

Shares of FSLY opened at $22.70 on Friday. Fastly has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65.

In other news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 120,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $2,360,454.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 359,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $7,842,110.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,367,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,808 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

