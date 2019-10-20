Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Federated National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Federated National stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a market cap of $186.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Federated National has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Federated National had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federated National will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Federated National by 9.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Federated National by 25.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 140,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Federated National by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Federated National by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 78,690 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Returns Management LLC lifted its position in Federated National by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 631,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated National Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

