FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 28.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,620,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $594,453,000 after acquiring an additional 106,871 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2,614.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,929 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 21.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,413,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $396,258,000 after acquiring an additional 426,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FedEx by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,025,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $332,579,000 after acquiring an additional 427,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $149.91 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $234.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on FedEx to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FedEx from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.64.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.