Financial Review: Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) vs. HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG)

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) and HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rave Restaurant Group and HF Foods Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rave Restaurant Group 0 0 0 0 N/A HF Foods Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Rave Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Foods Group has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Rave Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of HF Foods Group shares are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of Rave Restaurant Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of HF Foods Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rave Restaurant Group and HF Foods Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rave Restaurant Group -5.85% -14.55% -6.51% HF Foods Group 2.25% 18.91% 7.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rave Restaurant Group and HF Foods Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rave Restaurant Group $12.32 million 3.08 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A HF Foods Group $291.01 million 1.33 $6.35 million N/A N/A

HF Foods Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rave Restaurant Group.

Summary

HF Foods Group beats Rave Restaurant Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services. Its delco restaurants provide delivery and carryout services that are located in shopping centers or other in-line retail developments. The company's Express restaurants serve customers through various non-traditional points of sale that are located in convenience stores, food courts, college campuses, airport terminals, travel plazas, athletic facilities, or other commercial facilities. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. also operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under the Pie Five Pizza Company or Pie Five trademark. As of December 21, 2018, it owned, operated, and franchised approximately 300 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pizza Inn Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. in January 2015. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in The Colony, Texas.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc. markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service customers in the Southeast region of the United States. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements. In addition, the company operates as a real estate holding company. HF Foods Group Inc. is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

