FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST)

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:DEST opened at GBX 41 ($0.54) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.33. Destiny Pharma has a 12-month low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 85 ($1.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57.

Get Destiny Pharma alerts:

Destiny Pharma Company Profile

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. It is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal for the treatment of post-surgical staphylococcal infections; XF-73 Throat for the treatment of staphylococcal hospital/ventilator pneumonia infections; XF-70 Dermal for the treatment of skin burn wound infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria; and XF-70 Lung for the treatment of bacterial biofilm-associated infections.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.