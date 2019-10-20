Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.66

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.66 and traded as low as $14.04. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 16,019 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $395.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.67.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$12.21 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.40%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

