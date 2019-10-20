First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 640 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 46.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Twilio by 94.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 21,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $3,218,104.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,871 shares of company stock valued at $17,284,940. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. ValuEngine lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $106.35 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.43 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.76.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.43 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

