First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 2,184 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $60,767.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

