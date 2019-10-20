First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 47 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2,992.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 78.5% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 44.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 67.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,257,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.64.

NYSE:LMT opened at $372.48 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $399.96. The company has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $540,209. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

