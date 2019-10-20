First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 577 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 144,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 211,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI opened at $78.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $64.38 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.55.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.0032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.