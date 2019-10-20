First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Announces Earnings Results

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $154.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.98 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.25. First Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 26,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $674,955.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 329,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 22,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $569,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 356,517 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,531.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,473. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.