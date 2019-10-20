First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) & First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Financial Analysis

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Northwest and First Community’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest 16.78% 6.65% 0.80% First Community 20.48% 9.49% 0.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.9% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of First Community shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of First Community shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Financial Northwest pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Northwest is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Financial Northwest and First Community, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Community 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Community has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.07%. Given First Community’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Community is more favorable than First Financial Northwest.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Financial Northwest and First Community’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest $58.79 million 2.47 $14.90 million $1.43 9.78 First Community $50.37 million 2.92 $11.23 million $1.45 13.72

First Financial Northwest has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. First Financial Northwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Community beats First Financial Northwest on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans. The company primarily serves the greater Puget Sound region of King, as well as Pierce, Snohomish, and Kitsap counties, Washington through its full-service banking office in Renton, Washington; and nine additional branches in King and Snohomish counties, Washington. First Financial Northwest, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Renton, Washington.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate. Its deposit products include demand deposit accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that consist of secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides other banking services, which include Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; financial and investment advisory services; and insurance services. It operates 20 full-service offices located in the Lexington County, Richland County, Newberry County, Kershaw County, Greenville County, Anderson County, Pickens County, and Aiken County, South Carolina; and Richmond County, Georgia. First Community Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

