First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $190.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $19.86 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James cut First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.