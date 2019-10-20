First Midwest Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

HRL opened at $40.81 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 26,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $1,130,480.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $106,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,670 shares of company stock worth $5,520,877 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

