First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,036 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $158,226.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,083.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $241,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $241,332.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,371 shares of company stock worth $549,865. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.79 and a quick ratio of 16.79. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.15.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

