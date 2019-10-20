First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 320 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after acquiring an additional 255,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,224,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,057,000 after acquiring an additional 277,426 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7,481.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,190,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135,594 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,227,000 after acquiring an additional 212,880 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 998,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,231,000 after acquiring an additional 101,241 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

NOBL stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.18. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.3637 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.