First Midwest Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 774.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 126.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 150.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $108.22 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $110.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.08 and a 200 day moving average of $99.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.82.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $601,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $507,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.