First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.63 and last traded at $49.68, approximately 58 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.17.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 450.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 22,129 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,319,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $850,000.

