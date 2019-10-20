Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.99. 269,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,132. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.87.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 842.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.13%. The company had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 601,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $2,249,542.68. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 525,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $1,969,012.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,142,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,395. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

