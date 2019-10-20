FLIP One Day Volume Hits $603.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $467,902.00 and approximately $603.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FLIP has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00225825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.08 or 0.01137063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00028989 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00089773 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

