Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.81.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Fluidigm stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.86. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.16 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 31.45% and a negative net margin of 57.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Samuel D. Colella acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 28,090 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $330,900.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $95,460 and have sold 1,238,708 shares worth $9,517,533. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLDM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $24,188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,746,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,187 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,875,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,030,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 612,774 shares in the last quarter.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.