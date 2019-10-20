Foothills Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYMB opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.20 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

