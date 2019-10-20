Force Protocol Price Hits $0.0293 (FOR)

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, Force Protocol has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. Force Protocol has a market cap of $7.29 million and $930,024.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007125 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009897 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001903 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000586 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Force Protocol Profile

FOR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,027,970 tokens. The official message board for Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The official website for Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Force Protocol Token Trading

Force Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

