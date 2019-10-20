Ford Financial Group Inc. Buys 21,103 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ford Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,103 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Ford Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,818,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,682,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,134 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,640,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,727,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,492,000 after acquiring an additional 937,403 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.88. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2869 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.