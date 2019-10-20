Ford Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 15,425 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Invesco by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 168,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 35,871 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 68,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 36,229 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 target price on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

