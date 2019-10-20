Ford Financial Group Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ford Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 30.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $115.97 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.53 and a 1-year high of $118.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.48 and its 200-day moving average is $115.04.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

