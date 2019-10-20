Ford Financial Group Inc. Purchases 378 Shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR)

Ford Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF in the third quarter valued at $455,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF in the second quarter valued at $972,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FIBR opened at $101.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.49. iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF has a 12-month low of $96.50 and a 12-month high of $101.19.

