Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) vs. Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Financial Review

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Franchise Group alerts:

8.6% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franchise Group and Dolphin Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franchise Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dolphin Entertainment $22.55 million 0.46 -$2.91 million ($0.23) -3.09

Franchise Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dolphin Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Franchise Group and Dolphin Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franchise Group N/A N/A N/A Dolphin Entertainment -19.48% -43.02% -11.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Franchise Group and Dolphin Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franchise Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Dolphin Entertainment has a consensus price target of $3.17, indicating a potential upside of 346.01%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than Franchise Group.

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment beats Franchise Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States. The company offers its products and services through a network of company-owned offices and franchised locations under the Liberty Tax, Liberty Tax Service, Liberty Income Tax, Liberty Canada, and SiempreTax+ brand names. The company was formerly known as Liberty Tax, Inc., and changed its name to Franchise Group, Inc. in September 2019. Franchise Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.