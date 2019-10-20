Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.56.

Shares of FSP opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $8.82.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 323.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter worth $110,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter worth $160,000.

