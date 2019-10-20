Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT Set at €90.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €76.90 ($89.42).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

FRA stock opened at €75.50 ($87.79) on Wednesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a twelve month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a twelve month high of €97.26 ($113.09). The business has a 50 day moving average of €76.32 and a 200 day moving average of €74.38.

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.