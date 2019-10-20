Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.00% from the company’s current price.

FRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$11.65 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$6.63 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$6.61 and a 52 week high of C$10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.74 million and a P/E ratio of 1,326.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$35.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

