FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on FTS International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Capital One Financial cut FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut FTS International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America cut FTS International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on FTS International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

NYSE FTSI opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. FTS International has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $172.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.69.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). FTS International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FTS International will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of FTS International in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FTS International in the second quarter worth about $104,000. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

