Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Shares Up 10.7%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32, 102,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 142,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

