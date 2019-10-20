Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Trading 5% Higher

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.30, 246,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 395% from the average session volume of 49,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.38 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Full House Resorts stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,931 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.75% of Full House Resorts worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

