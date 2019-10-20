Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $67.61 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $83.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.04.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

