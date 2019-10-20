Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.69 and a quick ratio of 25.69.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 24,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

