Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,248 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 224,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,768,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 27.1% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.1% during the third quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 90,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on COP. UBS Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Shares of COP stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.09.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

