Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $182,000 in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,055 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $175.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $187.05. The company has a market cap of $353.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

