Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $39,000 in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 16,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Alphabet by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Cowen set a $1,500.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,516.00 target price (up previously from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up previously from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,375.78.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,244.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $868.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,296.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,216.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,175.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

