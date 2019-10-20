Gas Price Tops $1.21 on Top Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00015035 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Coinnest and Huobi. Gas has a total market cap of $12.29 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gas has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00226422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.14 or 0.01154052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00089573 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Kucoin, DragonEX, Gate.io, Koinex, Huobi, Switcheo Network, Binance, Cobinhood, Bitbns, Bitinka, OKEx and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

