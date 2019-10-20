Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,647 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 75,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 48,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Stryker by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 26,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research set a $228.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

Shares of SYK opened at $215.32 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.70 and a 200-day moving average of $203.65.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $6,339,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total value of $713,246.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,280,427. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

