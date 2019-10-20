Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,562 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1,704.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,557,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249,396 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,509,627 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,265,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,373 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $57,957,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after purchasing an additional 407,604 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Expedia Group by 30.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,357,058 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $180,530,000 after purchasing an additional 317,008 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $140.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.41.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $326,380.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,770.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $348,481.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,671 shares of company stock valued at $15,635,833. Company insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $136.03 on Friday. Expedia Group Inc has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $144.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.06 and a 200-day moving average of $128.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

