Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 13,377 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,377 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 110,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $756,251.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,465,935.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,182 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $128.12 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.90 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.02. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.