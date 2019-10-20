GCN Coin (GCN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 23.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. GCN Coin has a market cap of $93,880.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $10.39, $51.55 and $18.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00676712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012622 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012834 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000759 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $32.15, $5.60, $13.77, $18.94, $33.94, $24.68, $20.33, $10.39, $7.50, $24.43 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

